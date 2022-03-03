Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Robert Brady

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brady As Presiding Officer Of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert Brady as presiding officer of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024. The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Grayson County.

Robert Brady of Denison is former Mayor and a former city council member of Denison. He is retired from Johnson & Johnson in Sherman. Brady is a member of the Denison Development Alliance Board of Directors, where he previously served as chair. He is also a member of the Denison Education Foundation, Denison Community Foundation, and the First Christian Church Board of Elders. He is the former chairman of the Texoma Solid Waste Authority and Grayson County Meals on Wheels, and a former member of the Denison Boys Club, Grayson County Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Denison Library Board. Brady attended Grayson College, East Texas State University, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.