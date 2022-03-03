Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Frank Parker

Governor Abbott Reappoints Parker To Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Frank Parker, Jr. as the presiding officer of the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024. The regional mobility authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that will serve Cameron County.

Frank Parker, Jr. of Brownsville is President and CEO of Parker & Company. He is a board member of the South Texas Manufacturing Association, the McAllen and Brownsville Chambers of Commerce, and the National Association of Customs Broker Forwarders Freight Forwarding Committee. Additionally, he is a former chairman of the Brownsville Economic Development Council and the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, former president of the Brownsville Propeller Club and former board member of the Border Trade Alliance. He is also a former member of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank N.A. He is a member of the Rio Grande Metropolitan Planning Organization and a former member of the Brownsville Metropolitan Planning Organization. Parker received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.