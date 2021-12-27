Texas Governor Abbott Pardons Olukayode David Koleosho

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott Pardons Olukayode David Koleosho

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Olukayode David Koleosho, D.O.B. December 23, 1975, was sentenced in the 240th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County on March 18, 1996, to three years of deferred adjudication probation and a $300 fine for the offense of Robbery, Cause No. 27,437; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

OLUKAYODE DAVID KOLEOSHO

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HIS CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. 27,437, IN FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 23rd day of December, 2021.

Governor Greg Abbott

View the proclamation.