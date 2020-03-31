Texas Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Mandating 14-Day Quarantine For Travelers Arriving From CA, LA, WA, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Abbott executed the following Executive Order on Sunday, March 29, 2020:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and

WHEREAS, on March 26, 2020, Executive Order GA-11 imposed a mandatory self-quarantine of 14 days for air travelers flying to Texas from certain areas experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, Executive Order GA-11 provided that additional states or cities could be added to that mandatory self-quarantine by proclamation thereafter.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, do hereby add the following states and cities, effective at noon on March 30, 2020, to the list set forth in Executive Order GA-11:

State of California;

State of Louisiana;

State of Washington;

City of Atlanta, Georgia;

City of Chicago, Illinois;

City of Detroit, Michigan; and

City of Miami, Florida.

This proclamation shall remain in effect and in full force for as long as Executive Order GA-11 is in effect and in full force, unless otherwise modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 29th day of March, 2020.

Governor Greg Abbott