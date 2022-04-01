Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Appoints William “Bill” Coorsh

April 1, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor Abbott Appoints Coorsh To Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed William “Bill” Coorsh to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

William “Bill” Coorsh of Houston is the Director of Investor Relations for Logista Advisors LLC.  He is a former senior executive for various energy trading and marketing companies. Additionally, he is an active supporter for the Center for Pursuit, having previously served as the board president.  Coorsh received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.