Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Wang To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Zoey Wang to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2023. The committee reviews, for the Higher Education Coordinating Board, applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs.

Zoey Wang of Houston is a Crude Market Analyst for Phillips 66. She is a board member of the Texas Asian Republican Assembly, Phillips 66 Political Action Committee Board of Directors, and Phillips 66 Asian American Network. Wang received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin

