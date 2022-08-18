Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Wade Faulkner

Governor Abbott Appoints Faulkner To 478th Judicial District Court

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Wade Faulkner to the 478th Judicial District Court in Bell County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Wade Faulkner of Salado is an Attorney and Partner at the Law Office of Wade Faulkner, PLLC, and is a former U.S. Army Judge Advocate with more than 20 years of experience in criminal law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, College of the State Bar of Texas, former Chair of the Military and Veteran’s Law Section of the State Bar, past President of the Bell County Bar Association, and Director of the Veteran’s Clinics with the Bell County Bar Association. He is Chair of the St. Stephen Catholic Church Finance Council and former member of the Salado Rotary Club. He served in the U.S Army for over 23 years before retiring in 2016. Faulkner received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas Tech University, a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School, and a Master of Laws degree in Military Law from the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School.

