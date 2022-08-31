Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Tiffany Strother

Governor Abbott Appoints Strother To 249th Judicial District Court

(STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tiffany Strother to the 249th Judicial District Court in Johnson and Somervell Counties, effective October 1, 2022, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Tiffany Strother of Godley is Managing Partner at Strother & Strother, PLLC in Cleburne. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, Zonta Club of Johnson County, Chair for the State Bar District 7 Grievance Committee, member of the Council on Sex Offender Treatment, and the Women in the Profession Committee for the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, she serves on the boards of NextStep Women’s Pregnancy Resource Center and Crazy 8 Ministries. Strother received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from Tarleton State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Oklahoma City School of Law.

