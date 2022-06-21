Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas County

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas County And District Retirement System Board Of Trustees

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Samuel “Sammy” Farias and reappointed Chris Davis and Deborah Hunt to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on December 31, 2027. The board oversees a retirement system for employees and retirees of more than 780 counties and districts, including hospital water districts, water districts, and emergency services districts.

Samuel “Sammy” Farias of Beeville is the County Commissioner for Precinct 3. He is a licensed real estate broker and is the owner of Sammy’s Burger and Brew and Sambo Storage facilities. He is the first vice president of the South Texas Judges and Commissioners Association, a member of St. Joseph’s Church Finance Committee, and a former member of the Beeville Independent School District Building Committee and Bee Clean Committee. Farias received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Coastal Bend College and completed other collegiate coursework at Texas State University.

Chris Davis of Alto is the County Judge for Cherokee County. He previously served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 and as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Alto. He is a member of the Texas County Judge and Commissioners Association, board member of the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group and the East Texas Council of Government, and a former member of the East Texas Regional Review Committee. Davis received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and a Master of Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Deborah Hunt of Georgetown is the former Williamson County Tax Assessor-Collector and is now retired. She is a former member of the Tax Assessor-Collectors Association of Texas, International and Texas Associations of Assessing Officers, Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, Williamson County Investment Committee, and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Registration and Titling Advisory Committee. Additionally, she is the former chair of the Williamson Central Appraisal District Board of Directors and a former member of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Property Tax Advisory Committee and North Austin Woman’s Club. Hunt attended Trenton State College, now the College of New Jersey.