Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Steven Golla

Governor Abbott Appoints Golla To State Board Of Veterinary Medical Examiners

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Steven Golla, D.V.M. to the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners for a term set to expire on August 26, 2027. The mission of the Board is to establish and enforce policies that ensure the best quality of veterinary and equine dental provider services for the people of Texas.

Steven Golla, D.V.M. of New Braunfels is the Medical Operations Veterinarian at Innovative Pet Care. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Bovine Practitioners, American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the American Association of Theriogenology. In addition, he is a member and past President of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association. Golla received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Master of Science in Animal Science, and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.