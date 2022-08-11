Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Smith & Rodriguez

Governor Abbott Appoints Smith, Rodriguez To Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board Of Trustees

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brian Smith and reappointed Pilar Rodriguez to the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Board oversees and governs a dedicated retirement fund for volunteer firefighters and emergency services personnel in Texas.

Brian Smith of Austin is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Multicoin Capital. He has nearly 20 years of experience in private sector finance with previous roles in investment banking, public and private equity investing, seed capital, mergers and acquisitions, and other aspects of finance. He served as a startup mentor at the Capital Factory and Techstars and as a member of the Advisory Council of the University of Texas Financial Analyst Program. He also served as a guest lecturer at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. Additionally, he volunteered as a board member of Good Shepherd Episcopal School. Smith received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Business Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin.

Pilar Rodriguez of Edinburg is the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority and Fire Chief of the City of Pharr Fire Department. He is a member of the Linn San Manuel Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Public Works Association, the State of Texas Firefighters, and the Fire Marshal Association of Texas. Additionally, he volunteers as a structure specialist for the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue, is a strike team leader for the Texas Public Works Response Team, and a trustee for the Pharr Volunteer Fire Department Local Pension Board. Governor Abbott first appointed Rodriguez to the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System Board of Trustees in 2016. Rodriguez is a licensed professional engineer and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University, Kingsville.