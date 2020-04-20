Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Pattillo To 216th Judicial District Court

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo, III to the 216th Judicial District Court in Gillespie and Kerr Counties, effective May 1, 2020, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo, III of Kerrville is an attorney at Pattillo Richards, P.C., and is Board Certified in Criminal Trial Law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Kerr County Bar Association. He is a former member of The Heritage School Board of Trustees and former president and vice president of the Kerr County Bar Association. Additionally, he is founding member and former board member of Christian Men’s Job Corps of Kerr County and former board member, vice president, and president of Habitat for Humanity – Kerr County. Pattillo received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

