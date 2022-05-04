Governor Abbott Appoints Palomin To Texas Board Of Physical Therapy Examiners
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Omar Palomin, D.P.T to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.
Omar Palomin, D.P.T. of McAllen is CEO of Performance Therapeutics. He is a member of American Physical Therapy Association, American Physical Therapy Private Practice Section, and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Additionally, he is a member of the McAllen ISD School Health Advisory Council. Palomin received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Physical Therapy from The University of Texas Medical Branch and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from The College of St. Scholastica.
Latest posts by Maryam Shah (see all)
- Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Omar Palomin - May 4, 2022
- Minnesota Governor Walz Proclaims Small Business Week - May 4, 2022
- New Hampshire Governor on Approval of Housing Fund - May 4, 2022