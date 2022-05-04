Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Omar Palomin

Governor Abbott Appoints Palomin To Texas Board Of Physical Therapy Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Omar Palomin, D.P.T to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.

Omar Palomin, D.P.T. of McAllen is CEO of Performance Therapeutics. He is a member of American Physical Therapy Association, American Physical Therapy Private Practice Section, and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Additionally, he is a member of the McAllen ISD School Health Advisory Council. Palomin received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Physical Therapy from The University of Texas Medical Branch and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from The College of St. Scholastica.