Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Norma Yado

Governor Abbott Appoints Yado To Texas State Board Of Plumbing Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Norma Yado to the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners for a term set to expire on September 5, 2028. The board licenses master plumbers, journeymen, plumbers, and plumbing inspectors.

Norma Yado of McAllen is the Chief Building Official for the City of McAllen. She a member of the Rio Grande Valley Builders Association Inc. Additionally, she is the former President of Valley Building Officials Association and a former committee member of STC Electrical Advisory Committee. She also volunteers as the President of Villa De Palmas Homeowners Association, and as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of America. Yado received a degree in Facility Maintenance from South Texas College.