Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Michael Landrum To 164th Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Landrum as Judge of the 164th Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michael Landrum of Houston is an attorney, mediator, and arbitrator at Clark Hill Strasburger, PLLC, and previously served as Judge of the 113th Judicial District Court in Harris County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and its Litigation Section, Construction Section, and Appellate Section. He is a member of the Houston Bar Association, Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists, and the College of the State Bar of Texas. He is board certified in Civil Trial Law and Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, he is a continuing education lecturer for the Houston Bar Association and a volunteer judge for moot court and mock trials locally. He is a former ex-officio board member and judiciary liaison for the Houston Young Lawyers Association, a former adjunct faculty member at Houston Baptist University, and a former volunteer legal counsel for Crossroads School. Landrum received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of St. Thomas and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.