Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Lourdes Cuellar

Governor Abbott Appoints Cuellar to Council on Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lourdes Cuellar to the Council on Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The council is charged with developing an effective and resource?efficient plan to reduce the morbidity, mortality, and economic burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke in the State of Texas.

Lourdes Cuellar of Houston recently retired as the Administrative Director of Pharmacy at TIRR Memorial Hermann. She currently serves as an adjunct professor in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Houston. She is a member and past president of the Texas Society of Health System Pharmacists, Texas Society of Health System Pharmacists Research & Education Foundation, and Gulf Coast Society of Health-System Pharmacists. She is also a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists and American Pharmacists Associations. Cuellar received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and a Master of Science in Pharmacy Administration from the University of Houston.