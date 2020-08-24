Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Leah G. Robertson To 385th Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Leah G. Robertson as Judge of the 385th Judicial District Court in Midland County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Leah G. Robertson of Midland is an Of Counsel attorney at Ward & Myers, LLP. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Midland County Bar Association and a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is a member of the Class of 2019 Leadership Texas, president of the Midland Community Theatre, past president of Safe Place of the Permian Basin, past co-president of Executive Women of Midland, and a sustainer member of the Junior League of Midland. Robertson received a Bachelor of Science in Government from Texas Woman’s University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.