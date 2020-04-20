Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Herod To Texas Medical Board

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tomeka Moses Herod to the Texas Medical Board for a term set to expire on April 13, 2025. The board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.

Tomeka Moses Herod of Allen is the president of The Wilkins Group, Inc. She is a member of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, and the Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Business Council. In addition, she is a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., a board member of the Parent Teacher Association, and an active volunteer with the Children’s Ministry at One Community Church. Herod received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Sam Houston State University, where she is a life alumni member, and a Master of Arts in Electronic Media from Southern Methodist University, where she previously served as chair of the African American Alumni Associates.

