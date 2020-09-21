Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Hayes And Mentesana To Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee

Governor Abbott Appoints Hayes And Mentesana To Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Julia Hayes and reappointed David J. Mentesana to the Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on January 31, 2022. The committee advises the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and makes recommendations on matters relating to the regulation of appraisal management companies.

Julia Hayes of Beaumont is a shareholder at Lawrence, Blackburn, Meek, Maxey & Co., P.C. She is an executive board member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, she is a board member of the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Beaumont, Inc. Hayes received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Lamar University.

David J. Mentesana of Dallas is Managing Director at MyAMC, LLC. He is a certified general real estate appraiser and a licensed real estate broker. He holds a MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute and was previously a member of the Industry Advisory Council of the Appraisal Foundation, and the North Texas Board of the Appraisal Institute. Mentesana received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE