Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Freitag To 140th Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Douglas H. Freitag as Judge of the 140th Judicial District Court in Lubbock County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Douglas H. Freitag of Shallowater is an attorney in his solo practice law office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Lubbock Area Bar Association, and the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and the National District Attorneys Association. Additionally, he is a board member of Lubbock Victim’s Assistance Services, board member and treasurer for the Shallowater Youth Football league, and a board member for the Shallowater Youth Basketball league. Freitag received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

