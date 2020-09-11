Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Frausto To 181st Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Titiana D. Frausto as Judge of the 181st Judicial District Court in Potter and Randall counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Titiana D. Frausto of Amarillo is an attorney and shareholder at the Underwood Law Firm, P.C. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, and is a former panel member of the State Bar District 13 Grievance Committee. She is the immediate past president of the Panhandle Family Law Association and a member of the Amarillo Area Bar Association and the Texas Association of Defense Counsel. She is president of the Amarillo Art Institute, board member of the Opportunity School, and a volunteer and mentor for Project Safe Neighborhoods. Additionally, she is a former volunteer attorney for Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and a former mentor for College Success Initiative. Frausto received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of New Orleans and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law.

