Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Flores To Stephen F. Austin State University Board Of Regents

(STL.News) – Robert Flores of Nacogdoches is the Chief Financial Officer for Elliott Electric Supply Inc. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is vice chairman of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, past chairman of the Nacogdoches Medical Center Governing Board, past board member of the Nacogdoches Rotary Club, and a board member and secretary/treasurer for The Micky Elliott Family Foundation. Flores received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.

