Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Duchman To Council on Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Stanley Duchman, M.D. to the Council on Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021. The council is charged with developing an effective and resource‐efficient plan to reduce the morbidity, mortality and economic burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke in the State of Texas.

Stanley Duchman, M.D. of Houston is a partner and interventional cardiologist at Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates. He is a member of the Harris County Medical Society and Texas Medical Society, and previously served as a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Medical Association. In addition, he previously served on the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee. Duchman received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Iowa State University, a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology from Iowa State University, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. In addition, he completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Texas Heart Institute, as well as fellowships in cardiology. He was the DeBakey heart failure and transplant fellow at Baylor College of Medicine, where he completed his Internal Medicine residency.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE