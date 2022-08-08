Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Dick Eastland

Governor Abbott Appoints Eastland To Upper Guadalupe River Authority

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dick Eastland to the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The River Authority is responsible for control, storing, preservation, and distribution of the waters of the Upper Guadalupe River and its tributaries.

Dick Eastland of Hunt is the President of Camp Mystic Incorporated, a Christian summer camp for girls. He is a member and the former President for the Camping Association for Mutual Progress and a volunteer the Kerrville Rotary Club. Previously, he served as a member of the Hunt ISD School Board, West Kerr County Little League, and the West Kerr County Little Dribblers. Eastland received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Texas at Austin.