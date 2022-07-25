Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Dee Johnson

Politics

July 25, 2022
Maryam Shah

Governor Abbott Appoints Johnson To 47th Judicial District Court

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dee Johnson to the 47th Judicial District Court in Armstrong, Potter, and Randall Counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Dee Johnson of Amarillo is partner and counsel for Packard, Hood, Johnson & Paul, L.L.P. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Association of Defense Counsel, Amarillo Bar Association, Amarillo Women’s Bar Association, and the Panhandle Family Law Association.  She is a member and former president, vice president, and treasurer for the Amarillo Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.  Additionally, she is a member of the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance, Amarillo Business and Professional Women, Amarillo Women’s Network, and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.  She is a life member of the Texas Bar Foundation and former board member of the Amarillo Area Young Lawyers.  Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.