Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Darlene Fairchild

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Darlene Fairchild to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee for a term set to expire August 31, 2027.  The Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee drafts and revises all contracts promulgated by the Texas Real Estate Commission.

Darlene Fairchild of Bryan-College Station is an Agency Underwriter for University Title Company where she assists customers in navigating curative issues, works closely with underwriting attorneys, and assists the closing services department with curative and title questions.  She has spent over 30 years in the title industry and is a lifetime member of the Texas Land Title Association and member of the Texas Land Title Association Regulatory Committee.

