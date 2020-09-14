Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Betancourt To Texas Facilities Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Eddy Betancourt to the Texas Facilities Commission for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. The commission controls state buildings, grounds, or property and responsibility for maintenance, repair and construction of state buildings for the state.

Eddy Betancourt of Mission is President of R&B General Construction Co Inc., Co-owner and President of National Tire and Wheel, LLC, and a General Retail Partner Manager for E2H Investments. He is a member of the McAllen Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Additionally, he is member of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors and ENACTUS Advisory Board. Betancourt received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and International Business Studies from The University of Texas Pan American.

