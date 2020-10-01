Texas Governor Abbott Appoints 3 To Texas Council On Sex Offender Treatment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Perez Aliseda, O.D. to the Council on Sex Offender Treatment for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor appointed Velma “Jean” Stanley, Ph.D. and Tiffany Strother for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The council sets forth the standards for treatment and oversees the licensing of providers.

Elizabeth Perez Aliseda, O.D. of Beeville is an Optometrist and Owner of Mira Vision Boutique in Beeville. She is a member of the Texas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association and past president of the Coastal Bend College Foundation and the Beeville Rotary Club. Aliseda received a Bachelor of Science from University of Houston and a Doctor of Optometry from Inter American University of Puerto Rico, School of Optometry.

Velma “Jean” Stanley, Ph.D. of Lufkin is the Owner/Clinical Director of Pathways Forensic & Mental Health Services, PLLC. She is a member of Texas Psychological Association, Association for Treatment of Sexual Abusers, Texas Chapter of the Association for Treatment of Sexual Abusers, Texas Counselors Association, and the Association of Family and Conciliatory Courts. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliatory Courts, National Association of Forensic Counselors, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor and Sex Offender Treatment Provider-Supervisor, a Certified Telemental Health Provider, Criminal Justice Addictions Specialist, and a Sentence Mitigation Specialist, and a Clinically Certified Forensic Counselor. Stanley received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Communications and a Master of Arts in Community Counseling from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches and a Doctor of Philosophy from Northcentral University.

Tiffany Strother of Godley is Managing Partner at Strother & Strother, PLLC in Cleburne. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and Family Law Section, Zonta Club of Johnson County, District 7 Grievance Committee, Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, and the Women in the Profession-State Bar of Texas. Additionally, she serves on the boards of NextStep Women’s Pregnancy Resource Center and Crazy 8 Ministries. Strother received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from Tarleton State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Oklahoma City School of Law.

