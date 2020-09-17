Texas Governor Abbott Appoints 11 To Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness & Response

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbotts has appointed eleven members to the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response. The task force provides expert, evidence-based assessments, protocols, and recommendations related to state responses to infectious diseases, and to serve as a reliable and transparent source of information and education for Texas leadership and citizens. Task force members serve at the pleasure of the Governor.

Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D. of El Paso is the chief medical officer of Del Sol Medical Center. Alozie received a Master’s of Public Health from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Benin Medical School.

Sheila Haley, Ph.D. of Lantana recently retired as an assistant clinical professor for the College of Nursing at Texas Women’s University. Haley received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chicago State University, Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from Hampton University.

Ruth Hughs of Austin serves as the Texas Secretary of State. Hughs received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers Camden School of Law, and she earned a certificate in Leader Development at the U.S. Army War College’s National Security Seminar in 2018.

Harrison Keller, Ph.D. of Austin serves as the Commissioner of Education for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Council. Keller received a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in Philosophy from Georgetown University.

Major General Tracy Norris serves as the 52nd Adjutant General of Texas. General Norris earned a commission after completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Florida State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology and a Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning. General Norris received a Master in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

Patrick O’Daniel of Austin serves as the chair of the Texas Board of Criminal Justice. O’Daniel received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Daniel Owens, of Bryan is a Medic with the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. Owens received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Sam Houston State University and a Public Management Certificate from Texas A&M University – Bush School of Government.

Nancy Tanner of Amarillo serves as the County Judge of Potter County, where she is in her second term. She is a distinguished alumni and graduate of Caprock High School.

Surendra Varma, M.D. of Lubbock is the Executive Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education & Resident Affairs and a Grover Murray Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Varma received a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Lucknow University, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Doctorate in Medicine (Pediatrics) from King George Medical University, and completed Residency and Fellowship in Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology at Harvard Medical School.

Bobby Wilkinson of Dripping Springs serves as the executive director for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA). Wilkinson received a Bachelor of Arts in History from The University of Texas at Austin.

Cecile Young of Austin serves as the Executive Commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). Young received a Bachelor of Science in Textile Technology and Management from Texas Tech University.

