Texas Governor Abbott Appointed Tom Sellers

Governor Abbott Names Sellers As Chair Of State Cemetery Committee

(STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tom Sellers to the State Cemetery Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named him Chair of the Committee. The Committee works with the State Preservation Board to adopt rules to manage oversight of the Texas State Cemetery.

Tom Sellers of Austin is retired after 41 years of service with ConocoPhillips. He is a current member of the State Bar of Texas and the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Additionally, he is the former Chair of the Long Center for the Performing Arts Board of Directors, a former board member of the Austin Public Library Foundation, and member of Leadership Austin Class of 2003. His other past board experiences include the Texas Oil and Gas Association, Texas Civil Justice League, and the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association. Sellers received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Petroleum Land Management from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

Read more about Texas: