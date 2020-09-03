Texas Governor Abbott Announces Small Business Disaster Loans From SBA Following Hurricane Hanna

Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Emergency Designation For Small Business Disaster Loans From SBA Following Hurricane Hanna

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Texas’ request for an Economic Injury Disaster Declaration in communities affected by Hurricane Hanna and granted access to its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualifying businesses in the community. Counties included in the declaration are Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Starr, and Willacy.

“Texas thanks the U.S. Small Business Administration for providing this financial lifeline to qualifying small businesses in the Rio Grande Valley as they continue to rebuild from Hurricane Hanna,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to work alongside our federal partners to ensure Texans have the resources and support they need to recover from this storm.”

Governor Abbott submitted this request on August 28.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.