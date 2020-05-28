Texas Gov. Abbott Requests U.S. Small Business Administration Declare Polk County A Disaster Area, Provide Disaster Loans

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today requested a disaster designation from the Small Business Administration (SBA) in order to access the disaster loan program for Polk County. If granted, the SBA would provide long-term, low-interest physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans for qualifying citizens and businesses in Polk County affected by major tornado damage sustained in April 2020.

“The damage from these tornadoes created an economic emergency in Polk County, and the state is committed to ensuring this community has the resources and assistance needed to recover and rebuild,” said Governor Abbott. “I am requesting this declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for Polk County so that Texans affected by these tornadoes have access to these much-needed loans.”

