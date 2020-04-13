Texas Gov. Abbott Appoints Three To Angelina And Neches River Authority Board Of Directors

(STL.News) – Governor Abbott has reappointed Jody Anderson and Thomas Murphy, and appointed Kimberly “Kim” Childs, Ph.D. to the Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on September 5, 2025.

Jody Anderson of Lufkin is the president and co-owner of Timberland Mobile Housing, LLC. He is a member of the Texas Manufactured Housing Association and the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. Anderson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Thomas Murphy of Crockett is retired from VHSC Cement. He is a member of the American Concrete Institute and the Associated General Contractors of America. Murphy received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Kimberly “Kim” McRae Childs, Ph.D. of Nacogdoches is the Dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics at Stephen F. Austin State University. She is a member of the American Association of University Women, Council for Advancement and Support of Education, and Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences. She is a member of the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce and the Nacogdoches Rotary Club. Childs received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Dallas Baptist University, a Master of Science in Mathematics from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction and Mathematics Education from Texas A&M University.

