Texas Gov. Abbott Announces Incoming Shipments Of PPE, Provides Update On Distribution In Texas

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference to provide an update on personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution throughout the state of Texas. The Governor also announced that Texas received 2.5 million masks in the past 24 hours, and will receive an additional 3 million masks by April 11th.

Governor Abbott provided a region-by-region breakdown of supplies that have been distributed over the past week — including masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and coveralls. Governor Abbott also discussed the distribution process for PPE in Texas.

The Governor was joined for the press conference by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

“It is vital that our health care workers and first responders on the front lines have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The Supply Chain Strike Force is working closely with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to exhaust all avenues for the purchasing and delivery of these critical supplies. We continue to make tremendous progress to distribute these resources throughout the state, and with more supplies on the way, we are strengthening our state’s ability to protect our health care workers and the patients they serve. I thank all of our health care workers and first responders as well as the supply chain workers who are working tirelessly to deliver this essential equipment to Texas.”

