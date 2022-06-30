Texas First Lady Celebrates Winners Of GCAA

First Lady Abbott Celebrates Winners Of Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Awards

First Lady Cecilia Abbott last night recognized the 10 winning communities of the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) during her keynote address at the Keep Texas Beautiful GCAA Dinner in Austin.

“Preserving the undeniable beauty of Texas would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of communities who strive to improve and safeguard spaces across our state,” said First Lady Abbott. “Today we celebrate these communities’ diligent efforts to create and maintain beautiful, clean environments for future generations of Texans to enjoy and make memories that last a lifetime.”

2022 GCAA Winners

Category 1, population up to 3,000: Salado

Category 2, population of 3,001 to 5,500: Richwood

Category 3, population of 5,501 to 9,000: Lucas

Category 4, population of 9,001 to 15,000: Woodway

Category 5, population of 15,001 to 25,000: Katy

Category 6, population of 25,001 to 40,000: Canyon Lake

Category 7, population of 40,001 to 65,000: Grapevine

Category 8, population of 65,001 to 90,000: Rowlett

Category 9, population of 90,001 to 180,000: Allen

Category 10, population of 180,001 and above: Irving

Believing that philanthropy is at the core of what it means to be a Texan, First Lady Abbott has actively promoted volunteerism and service to others and continues to inspire Texans to help others in their communities through her signature Texanthropy initiative.

Since 1985, Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has awarded the prestigious GCAA to Texas communities for their outstanding overall efforts to keep their communities beautiful. GCAA winners are selected for their ability to engage citizens, local businesses, schools, and other organizations in environmental improvement initiatives and result in a landscaping award from TxDOT, with the prize amount based on population size. The funds are used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way.

