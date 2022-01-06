Texas First Lady Announces GRACE’s Annual Week Of Prayer

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Announces GRACE’s Second Annual Week Of Prayer To End Human Trafficking

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced that the Governor Greg Abbott‘s Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative will host the second annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from January 10 through January 16, 2022. The statewide interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas and serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.

GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Monday, January 10 at 6pm on Facebook. The event will include remarks from the First Lady and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters, prayer, and a panel discussion of faith leaders and members of the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT).

“The Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking is an integral part of GRACE’s efforts to bring hope and healing to survivors and prevent this horrific crime,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “I invite Texans of all faiths to join us in prayer and action so that we can put an end to human trafficking once and for all.”

Beginning Tuesday, January 11 at 9am, a new video featuring different faith leaders from across the state will be posted on the Office of the Governor’s Facebook page to guide viewers through a brief prayer intention.

Daily Prayer Intentions for the Week of Prayer include:

Monday, January 10 – Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing.

Tuesday, January 11 – Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking.

Wednesday, January 12 – Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation.

Thursday, January 13 – Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe.

Friday, January 14 – Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk.

Saturday, January 15 – Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models.

Sunday, January 16 – Pray for discernment on the actions you can personally take to prevent human trafficking.

GRACE is a collaboration between the Office of the Texas First Lady, CSTT, DFPS, and a diverse group of faith leaders across Texas that works together to develop effective strategies to end human trafficking. The initiative launched in December 2019.

Governor Greg Abbott officially proclaimed January 2022 to be Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas. The Governor also issued a proclamation recognizing January 10-16, 2022 as the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

Additionally, the First Lady encourages all Texans to wear blue on Tuesday, January 11 in honor of National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Texans can use the hashtag #TXPraysToEndHT on social media to share their support for the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking.

Faith leaders participating in the kickoff event include: