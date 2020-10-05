Texas: Attorney General William P. Barr Announces the Appointment of Gregg N. Sofer as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas

(STL.News) – Attorney General William P. Barr announced today the appointment of Gregg N. Sofer as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546, effective Oct. 10, 2020.

As U.S. Attorney, Sofer will be the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas. He will be in charge of one of the largest U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the United States, overseeing approximately 300 total staff, including 150 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, and covering 93,000 square miles in 68 counties, with divisional offices in Alpine, Austin, Del Rio, El Paso, Midland, San Antonio, and Waco. The Western District of Texas regularly prosecutes more criminal cases than any other district in the United States and serves approximately 6.5 million Texans.

“I am pleased to appoint Gregg N. Sofer as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “He has served as an exceptional prosecutor for more than 29 years, devoting himself to the pursuit of justice and the protection of the citizens of this country. His leadership, integrity, and experience will greatly benefit the people of the Western District.”

“I am thrilled to be able to serve the people of my home state as the United States Attorney. I look forward to working with our state, local and federal law enforcement partners, for whom I have the utmost respect, as we continue to protect our communities and ensure that the rights of all of our citizens are safeguarded,” said Gregg N. Sofer. “I thank John F. Bash for his incredible leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office over the last three years. John is one of the finest lawyers I have ever met and I wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Prior to his appointment, Sofer served as Counselor to the Attorney General of the United States, where he handled criminal and national security matters, as well as crisis response. Before coming to Main Justice, Sofer served for 12 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney and accomplished litigator, he handled national security, fraud, violent crime, and corruption cases, among others. In 2018, Sofer was promoted to Chief of the Criminal Division. In that role, he was responsible for the supervision of over 120 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and all aspects of the district’s criminal practice. His last trial in Austin, Texas, a RICO prosecution, resulted in a life sentence without parole for a man who attempted to assassinate a state court judge as she sat in her car with her family.

From 2003 to 2007, Sofer was a trial attorney in the National Security Division at Main Justice where he led the investigation and prosecution of international terrorism cases. He also served as the Director of the Office of Justice for Victims of Overseas Terrorism and Director of the National Gang Targeting Enforcement and Coordination Center.

Sofer started his legal career in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Among a wide variety of cases, he prosecuted violent gang, murder and firearms trafficking cases for over 11 years, distinguishing himself as a skilled trial lawyer, indefatigable investigator, and fierce advocate for justice. Sofer earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. from Rutgers University.

