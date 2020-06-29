(STL.News) – Attorney General Paxton today decried the United States Supreme Court for invalidating a Louisiana law that protects women by requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Today’s order effectively allows pro-abortion activists to eliminate basic, common sense health-and-safety standards designed to protect patients.

“The Supreme Court should have upheld this commonsense law. Instead, in striking down these basic health-and-safety regulations, the Supreme Court has allowed abortion clinics to endanger women. We are well aware of the dangers of an unprepared and unsanitary clinic. In the case of Kermit Gosnell, who killed and injured women in his filthy, substandard, unregulated clinic, enforced regulation could have saved countless lives,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Louisiana’s law is a common-sense measure that protects women’s health and safety from those who favor their bottom line over patients’ wellbeing. Every woman deserves to know that her doctor has the necessarily skills to treat them successfully.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE