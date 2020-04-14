Texas AG Pax­ton and FTC Warn Resur­gence Med­ical Spa LLC Against Pro­mot­ing False Cures for Coro­n­avirus ( COVID- 19 )

(STL.News) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today partnered with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to warn Resurgence Medical Spa LLC that baselessly claiming that their vitamin C intravenous infusions can prevent and cure Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a direct violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and federal consumer protection law.

“As communities work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that those suffering receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need, my office is working diligently to stop deceptive claims and false cures,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not allow anyone or any business to take advantage of Texans during this national health crisis.”

The current disaster declaration is effective across the entire state, and under Texas consumer protection statutes, it is illegal for a person to take advantage of a disaster declaration by engaging in deceptive trade practices.

