Tether Gold (XAUT) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Tether Gold (XAUT) has been relatively less volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the crypto has dropped 0.85% to $1764.92.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Tether Gold a low volatility rank of 4, placing it in the bottom 4% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

XAUT’s low volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Tether Gold price is trading near resistance. With support near $1753.52 and resistance around $1766.97. This leaves Tether Gold with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

