Terri McKellar Woman Wins $25,000 a Year for Life Playing Lucky For Life

Michigan (STL.News) A Grand Rapids woman couldn’t get a word out after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Terri McKellar, 57, matched the five white balls drawn April 16 – 06-08-20-28-43 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Fuller Quick Stop, located at 876 Fuller Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids. McKellar is the 29th Michigan player to win a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.

“Lucky For Life is one of my favorite games,” said McKellar. “I always check my tickets right after the drawing and when I saw I had matched five numbers I couldn’t speak.

“I probably sat stunned for 10 minutes before I had calmed down enough to process how much I had just won.”

McKellar visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. Show chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than annual payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With her winnings she plans to pay some bills and then invest the remainder.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE