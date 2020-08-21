Terrence Denon Miller Convicted of Methamphetamine and Cocaine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A federal jury convicted a Dover, North Carolina man yesterday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fifty grams of more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, as well as, possession with the intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Terrence Denon Miller, a/k/a “Wank,” 30, was previously convicted in 2016 of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II-cocaine, attempted trafficking in opium or heroin, and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II-oxycodone in a Craven County, North Carolina Superior Court. Based upon these convictions, Miller was placed on state probation, including electronic monitoring.

On April 6, 2018, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Adult Probation and Parole conducted a probationary search at the defendant’s home in La Grange, North Carolina. During the search, the probation officer requested assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer. Upon seeing law enforcement enter his home, Miller attempted to run towards the kitchen. Narco, a canine with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, alerted to the presence of drugs in the home. Officers seized over 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity amount of heroin, and two digital scales in the kitchen. Marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and a magazine to a gun loaded with ammunition were located in the master bedroom and bathroom. The DEA Lab analyzed the methamphetamine and determined it had a 95% purity.

During the trial, there was testimony that the defendant’s previous home in Dover, North Carolina had been searched by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 where officers at that time seized oxycodone pills, cocaine base (crack), and over $4,000. In 2016, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office surveilled Miller while he met with individuals at a business in Duplin County known for drug trafficking.

Miller faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced in November 2020. Additionally, the court ordered Miller to forfeit a 2007 Mercedes Benz Coupe.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan accepted the verdict. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Adult Probation and Parole investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dena J. King is prosecuting the case.

