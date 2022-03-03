Terrell Deshaun Harris Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

McNairy County Man, Terrell Deshaun Harris Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jackson, TN (STL.News) Terrell Deshaun Harris, 26, has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for being a felon-in-possession of a firearm. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on January 25, 2021, officers with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic assault call from a residence on Leapwood-Enville Road in Adamsville, Tennessee. The victim informed officers that Harris had assaulted her and left their home in her vehicle. Officers provided a “be on the lookout” description of the vehicle.

A short time later, an officer with the Adamsville Police Department located the vehicle on Old Stage Road and conducted a traffic stop. While waiting for the original officers to arrive on the scene, Harris informed the Adamsville officer that a firearm and marijuana were in his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”) in two small bags in the glove compartment . Marijuana was also found in the console of the vehicle.

After being advised of and waiving his Miranda rights, Harris admitted taking the firearm upon leaving his residence. He also acknowledged as a convicted felon he was not allowed to possess a firearm. Further, Harris admitted the methamphetamine and marijuana belonged to him, but he stated the drugs were for his personal use.

On November 30, 2018, Harris was convicted in Hardin County of two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. He was serving a period of probation for those offenses at the time of his present offense. As a result of his prior felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

On February 22, 2022, Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced Harris to 60 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. At sentencing, Judge Anderson rejected Harris’s claim that he possessed the methamphetamine solely for his personal use, and he determined that Harris possessed the firearm in connection with the felony offense of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver in violation of Tennessee law.

This case was investigated by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Adamsville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant United States Attorney Josh Morrow prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

