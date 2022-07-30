Terrance Fred Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

Armed Wilmington Meth Dealer, Terrance Fred Tracy Receives 113 Months in Federal Prison

Terrance Fred Tracy, Jr, 36, of Wilmington was sentenced today to 113 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a felon. On March 8, 2022, he pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Tracy was the target of an investigation that began in June of 2020. On September 24, 2020, Tracy was arrested at the Best Western Hotel in Wilmington on an outstanding warrant for arrest for a probation violation. During the arrest, officers located a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine in Tracy’s waistband. Officers then conducted a search warrant of the hotel room where Tracy was staying and located methamphetamine, ammunition, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation revealed that between June 9, 2020, and September 24, 2020, Tracy was responsible for distributing more than 600 grams of methamphetamine and possessing three firearms, one of which had an extended magazine.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Wilmington Police Department investigated the cases and Special Assistant United States Attorney William Van Trigt prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today