Tennessee Woman Kayla Quesenberry Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

(STL.News) – A Tennessee woman pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to a federal drug conspiracy charge related to the distribution of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine between 2017 and September 2019, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced today.

Kayla Quesenberry, 31, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for August 28, 2020. At sentencing, Quesenberry faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of lifetime incarceration.

According to court documents, from approximately October 2017 to September 2019 Quesenberry was a member of a drug distribution conspiracy that operated in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. As part of the conspiracy, Quesenberry obtained and transported multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from or for various sources and provided it to other members of the conspiracy for re-distribution throughout Southwest Virginia.

The investigation was handled by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Cagle Juhan prosecuted the case for the United States.

