Tennessee Woman Kathy Marie Patrick Sentenced on Health Care Fraud Charge

(STL.News) – A Strawberry Plains, Tennessee woman, who billed Virginia Medicaid for services that were not completed, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to three years of probation, including three months of house arrest, and 200 hundred hours of community service, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced.

Kathy Marie Patrick, 62, previously pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Patrick was also ordered to pay restitution to the Virginia Medicaid program in the amount of $30,968.

According to court documents, Patrick worked as a services facilitator for Virginia Medicaid from August 2012 through September 2019. Services facilitators are responsible for assisting individuals, who have chosen to receive care at home as an alternative to a nursing facility, by providing home visits, training, assessments, and other services on a regular basis.

Patrick admitted at her guilty plea hearing that on multiple occasions, she billed for training and home visits with Medicaid recipients that had not actually been completed. Some of these visits were alleged to have occurred while Patrick was working her other jobs at the Cumberland Mountain Community Services Board and, later, Dollywood.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Special Assistant United States Attorney and Assistant Attorney General Janine Myatt is prosecuting the case for the United States.

