Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jeremy Crumbley, also known as “Memphis,” 30, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 25, 2018, Crumbley sold over 9 grams of fentanyl for $1,150 to a confidential informant in a Kanawha City alley in Charleston.

Co-defendant Kaleb Wuopio, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison on September 14, 2021.

Crumbley is scheduled to be sentenced on February 15, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew J. Tessman and Negar M. Kordestani are prosecuting the case.

