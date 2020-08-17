Tennessee Man Lane Christopher Mikaloff Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Enville, Tennessee man, Lane Christopher Mikaloff, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to Mikaloff’s plea agreement, on January 16, 2019, law enforcement received a call regarding a suspicious person who had purchased two ski masks and a knife from a truck stop in Gallatin County, Ky. Officers responded to the truck stop and located Mikaloff, who admitted to officers he possessed drug paraphernalia. During a search of Mikaloff’s vehicle, officers found a large bag of methamphetamine, nine smaller bags of methamphetamine, approximately five ounces of marijuana, and $1,042 in currency. During the search, Mikaloff fled from the officers on foot. When he was apprehended, Mikaloff was found in possession of additional methamphetamine, in a bag around his neck. All told, Mikaloff was found in possession of 247 grams of methamphetamine. In his plea agreement, Mikaloff admitted he possessed the methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

Mikaloff was indicted in September 2019. According to his plea agreement, Mikaloff has prior convictions for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felony assault, and rape.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jeffrey T. Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

Mikaloff is scheduled to be sentenced on December 4. He potentially faces a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

