Tennessee Governor Lee Announces Appointees

NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced appointees to a series of key boards and commissions.
“Tennessee’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure our state continues to thrive,” said Gov. Lee. “I commend their leadership and willingness to serve.”
Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that these boards and commissions will continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level. The following individuals have been appointed to state boards and commissions:
Arts Commission
Jenny Boyd of Knox County
Cindy Ogle of Sevier County
Kurt Winstead of Williamson County
Forestry Commission – subject to legislative confirmation
Bill Legg of Lawrence County
Tom Midyett of Knox County
Megasite Authority of West Tennessee Board of Directors Chairman
Charlie Tuggle of Shelby County
Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board of Directors
Todd Skelton of Knox County
University of Tennessee Board of Trustees – subject to legislative confirmation
Shanea McKinney of Shelby County
David Watson of Hamilton County
University of Tennessee Chattanooga Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation
Fred Decosimo of Hamilton County
University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation
Josh Wayman of Davidson County
University of Tennessee Knoxville Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation
Tomi Robb of Knox County
John Tickle of Bristol, VA
University of Tennessee Martin Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation
Art Sparks of Obion County
Julia Wells of Crockett County