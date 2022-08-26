Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Statement

Statement From Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (STL.News) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:
“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
