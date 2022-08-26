Politics

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Statement

August 26, 2022
Maryam Shah

Statement From Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (STL.News) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:

“Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately.  While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable.  Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing.  We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

